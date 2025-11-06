Texas Aims to Block Kenvue Dividend Amid Tylenol Lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday asked a state judge to block Kenvue from paying a nearly $400 million shareholder dividend this month, after suing the drugmaker for allegedly concealing risks to children from the use of Tylenol by pregnant women.

The Oct. 28 lawsuit against Kenvue and its former parent Johnson & Johnson, which made Tylenol for six decades, was filed five weeks after President Donald Trump repeated the claim that using Tylenol during pregnancy can cause autism.

Paxton, a Republican, said Kenvue must conserve cash because it faces billions of dollars of potential damages related both to Tylenol and to international lawsuits claiming that baby powder containing talc causes cancer.

He is seeking an injunction against paying the scheduled Nov. 26 dividend, saying it would violate a Texas law against fraudulent transfers. The dividend would total about $398 million, according to a regulatory filing.

"Kenvue very well may be insolvent because of its own reckless actions," Paxton said. "It is hard to think of a more classic example of a fraudulent transfer than this."

Doctors and medical societies consider acetaminophen products such as Tylenol the best option for treating fever and pain during pregnancy.

Kenvue has repeatedly defended Tylenol's safety.

The company, based in Summit, New Jersey, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Johnson & Johnson declined to comment.

Paxton's request for an injunction complicates Kimberly-Clark's planned $40 billion takeover of Kenvue.

The merger was announced on Monday. If completed, it would let the maker of Kleenex and Huggies diapers expand into higher-margin categories such as skin care and pain relief.

Band-Aid, Listerine and Neutrogena are some of Kenvue's brands.

Many investors were cool to the merger, with Kimberly-Clark shares down nearly 15% on Monday, in part reflecting concern that Tylenol litigation could last years and be expensive.

Kenvue shares closed Wednesday nearly 23% below the takeover price, a sign some investors believe the merger might not close on the original terms.

Kimberly-Clark is not a defendant in Paxton's lawsuit and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paxton filed his lawsuit in Panola County, Texas, which gave Trump 83% of the vote in the presidential election.

The attorney general is seeking a U.S. Senate seat in 2026.