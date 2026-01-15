Renee Good's Family Launching Independent Probe

The family of Renee Good plans an independent investigation into her shooting death last week by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, the family's attorney said Thursday.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci said the family believes it must proceed separately from local, state, and federal investigations in order to uncover the truth surrounding the incident.

"The thought that there is only a one-sided investigation ... is really not palatable to the family, nor should it be to the government or the American people. We will gather our evidence as best we can and we will ... do this ourselves," Romanucci said.

"We would hope to have cooperation, right? That's something that we all hope to do," he said.

"Let's cooperate to find the truth, and then we accept the truth. But until we have that cooperation, we have to run independently."

The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was initially assigned to the case but withdrew last week after federal authorities blocked it from accessing key evidence.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said the state agency lacks authority to investigate the shooting.

The Good family announced Wednesday it had hired the Chicago-based Romanucci & Blandin to seek answers after Good was shot and killed while allegedly interfering with a federal immigration operation on a residential Minneapolis street Jan. 7.

As an ICE agent approached Good's vehicle and ordered her to exit for blocking a federal vehicle, authorities say she turned and began to drive away, striking another agent who then fired, fatally striking the 37-year-old. Federal officials maintain Good's SUV was used as a weapon in the chaotic encounter.

ICE said the agent who was struck suffered internal injuries.

The Trump administration has defended the ICE officer's actions, saying he fired in self-defense while standing in front of Good's vehicle as it began to move forward.

Romanucci disputed these claims.

"Looking at that video, the way ... the speed of the car, the direction it was turned, and what she said to those officers beforehand — the totality of the circumstances would indicate that she did not weaponize her car," he said.

Further, Romanucci said he doesn't believe Good broke a law. However, federal authorities said she was about to be arrested for obstruction before she drove off and was shot.

"Let's say in the worst-case scenario there was a ... traffic violation. Her car was improperly placed in the street," he said.

"OK, what's the response? A gun to your face with the trigger being pulled? Never."

Romanucci & Blandin is the same law firm that represented the family of George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis in 2020.