Good's Former Father-in-Law Doesn't Blame ICE Officer

The former father-in-law of Renee Good says he doesn't blame the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot her.

"I'm not blaming anybody," Timmy Macklin told CNN. "I mean, the ICE agent, you know, at first, I didn't see the footage where ... he was actually being rammed. I mean, I've seen the bumper of the car hitting his legs. And so, in a flash like that, it's hard to say how you would react."

Macklin, who said he was a Trump supporter, said the circumstances around Good's death were "hard for everybody involved."

The deeply religious Macklin said Good's wife, Becca Good, was "a great person," but added, "I think there's some bad choices ... if we're walking in the spirit of God, I don't think she would have been there. That's the way I look at it."

He said of Good, "Do I agree with everything that she did? Absolutely not."

Macklin also said there is "so much chaos in the world today," then cited Bible passages urging people to turn from wickedness and walk toward God.

Good, 37, was shot and killed last week in Minneapolis by an ICE officer. Federal officials have said that the officer acted in self-defense and that the driver of the Honda was engaging in "an act of domestic terrorism" when she pulled forward toward him.

A top official with the Justice Department said Tuesday the DOJ does not believe there is currently any basis to open a criminal civil rights investigation into Good's death.

The decision to keep the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division out of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Good marks a sharp departure from past administrations, which moved quickly to probe shootings of civilians by law enforcement officials for potential civil rights offenses.

The quick pronouncement by administration officials before any meaningful investigation could be completed has raised concerns about the federal government's determination to conduct a thorough review of the chain of events precipitating the shooting.

Minnesota officials have also raised alarm after federal officials blocked state investigators from accessing evidence and declared that Minnesota has no jurisdiction to investigate the killing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.