Rasmussen: Half of Americans Think Another Great Depression Possible

Traders working in Wall Street, in New York, October 1929. (OFF/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 March 2022 02:13 PM

Just over half of Americans think that it’s somewhat or very likely that the United States will enter an economic depression similar to the 1930s, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The survey found that more than half of Americans think that the stock market won’t rise to a higher point than it is now by next year, and just over half think that another Great Depression is possible.

Rasmussen asked, "A year from now will the stock market be higher than it is today, lower than it is today, or about the same?"

  • 27% said higher
  • 31% said lower
  • 24% said about the same
  • 18% said not sure

The poll also asked, "Over the next few years, how likely is it that the United States will enter a 1930s-like Depression?"

  • 18% said very likely
  • 34% said somewhat likely
  • 29% said not very likely
  • 9% said not likely at all
  • 10% were unsure

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 adults in the U.S. from February 27-28, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


