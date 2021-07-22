Poll: Almost Quarter of Americans Think Blacks More Racist Than Whites

Nearly a quarter of Americans think Blacks are more racist than whites, a new Rasmussen Reports national survey has found.

In the telephone and online survey released Thursday, the conservative pollster found 70% of U.S. adults think the term "racism" refers to any discrimination by people of one race against another; 16% say it refers only to discrimination by white people against minorities, and 14% aren’t sure.

The survey found 14% believe most white Americans are racist, while 23% think most Black Americans are racist; 10% say most Asians and Hispanics are racist.

The survey also found that:

22% of Democrats think white Americans are racist, as do 8% of Republicans and 11% of independents.

33% of Republicans think most Black Americans are racist, compared with 16% of Democrats and 22% of independents who say the same.

12% of Republicans, 9% of Democrats, and 11% of independents think most Hispanic-Americans are racist.

10% of Republicans, 12% of Democrats and 7% of independents believe most Asian-Americans are racist.

27% of Blacks, compared with 12% of whites, and 14% of other minorities believe most whites are racist.

22% of whites, 29% of other minorities, and 17% of Blacks think Black Americans are racist.

9% of whites, 13% of Blacks, and 12% of other minorities believe most Hispanic-Americans are racist.

18% of Blacks, 7% of whites, and 13% of other minorities think most Asian-Americans are racist.

72% of whites, 52% of Blacks, and 75% of other minorities believe the term "racism" refers to any discrimination by people of one race against another.

33% of Blacks, 13% of whites, and 12% of other minorities think "racism" refers only to discrimination by white people against minorities.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

