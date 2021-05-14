46% of Voters Believe America Is a Racist Nation

May 14, 2021: Forty-six percent (46%) of voters nationwide believe that America is a racist nation. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 40% disagree and 14% are not sure.[1]

Sixty-eight percent (68%) of Democrats believe our nation is racist, while 62% of Republicans say it is not.[1]

Independent voters are evenly divided.[1]

Most voters under 45 believe America is a racist nation, while most over 55 say it is not.[1]

The survey also found that 8% of voters nationwide say most of their friends are racist. Five percent (5%) of white voters say most of their friends are racist. Six percent (6%) of Black voters say the same. Among Hispanic voters, 22% say most of their friends are racist.[1]

At the other end of the spectrum, a plurality (46%) of voters say none of their friends are racist. That total includes 59% of Republicans, 44% of independents, and 35% of Democrats.[1] Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

