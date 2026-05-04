Rasmussen Poll: Majority Link Media to Trump Attack

Many Americans said the mainstream media's coverage of President Donald Trump inspired last month's assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The Rasmussen survey, conducted April 27-29 among 1,076 likely U.S. voters, showed growing concern about political violence and a significant share of Americans placing blame on media rhetoric.

According to the poll, 60% of voters said it is at least somewhat likely that negative news media coverage of Trump contributed to the attempted attack, including 41% who say it is "very likely."

The findings come after an armed suspect was arrested April 25 after attempting to rush into the White House Correspondents' Association dinner where Trump and senior administration officials were in attendance.

More broadly, the survey underscored widespread concern about the nation's political climate.

A striking 71% of respondents said political violence in America is getting worse, compared to just 8% who believe it is improving.

The data also suggested that Americans see a direct link between media coverage and rising division.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of voters said the way most news outlets report on politics makes the country more divided, while only 11% said it promotes unity.

Among those who viewed the media as divisive, the connection to the assassination attempt is even stronger: 77% of that group said negative coverage likely played a role in inspiring the suspect.

The findings cut across party lines, with majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents agreeing that media coverage contributes to division.

However, Republicans were the most likely to strongly link media rhetoric to the attack, with 58% saying it was "very likely" a factor.

The White House has echoed similar concerns, warning that increasingly heated political rhetoric, particularly from the left, is creating a dangerous environment.

Officials have pointed to repeated characterizations of Trump and his supporters in extreme terms as contributing to heightened tensions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the writings of the alleged attacker mirrored language commonly used by figures within the Democratic Party, calling the incident part of a broader pattern of escalating rhetoric.

While law enforcement has not confirmed a definitive motive, the administration has framed the attack as the "predictable result" of years of inflammatory political messaging.

Despite the heated backdrop, Trump has called for unity, urging Americans to lower tensions and resolve differences peacefully.

Still, the Rasmussen survey highlights the depth of concern among voters, with large majorities across demographic groups, including Democrats, agreeing that political violence is on the rise.