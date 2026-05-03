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Tags: whca | shooting | suspect | suicide watch | donald trump | jail

Press Gala Shooting Suspect Off Suicide Watch

By    |   Sunday, 03 May 2026 04:39 PM EDT

The suspect accused of targeting President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner is no longer on suicide watch while being held in a Washington jail, according to new court filings from his attorneys.

Cole Allen, 31, was initially placed under strict monitoring following his arrest after the April 25 incident at the annual press gala. A hearing scheduled for Monday to address his status was canceled, signaling the change had already been made.

Allen's legal team previously argued that the conditions of his confinement — including medical isolation, constant supervision, and limited communication — violated his constitutional rights. They said he was unable to contact family members, review legal documents, or keep personal items, and was subjected to searches when leaving or returning to his cell.

Law enforcement sources said such measures are standard during the first 72 hours of detention while an inmate is evaluated.

Allen remains in custody and has agreed to stay detained pending trial. His current housing assignment has not been disclosed.

Prosecutors say Allen attempted to assassinate Trump during the high-profile event at the Washington Hilton, where the president was joined by senior administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Authorities say Allen rushed a security checkpoint before being stopped by Secret Service agents. Investigators report that six shots were fired — one allegedly by Allen and five by a Secret Service officer. The agent struck during the exchange was protected by a bulletproof vest and was not seriously injured.

Federal officials pushed back on speculation of friendly fire, with U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro stating investigators determined the bullet that struck the agent was fired by Allen.

Allen faces charges of attempting to assassinate the president, along with two firearms-related counts. He has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The suspect accused of targeting President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner is no longer on suicide watch while being held in a Washington jail, according to new court filings from his attorneys.
whca, shooting, suspect, suicide watch, donald trump, jail
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2026-39-03
Sunday, 03 May 2026 04:39 PM
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