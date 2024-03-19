Rasmussen Poll: Trump Cares More About Voters Than Biden

More voters think former President Donald Trump cares about people like them than say the same thing of President Joe Biden, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey.

The poll revealed 49% of likely U.S. voters agree with the statement, "Donald Trump cares about people like me," including 31% who strongly agree — 48% disagree, including 39% who strongly disagree.

There was a significant partisan divide in the responses:

80% Republicans at least somewhat agree Trump cares about people like them

75% of Democrats at least somewhat agree Biden cares about people like them

66% of Republicans strongly disagree Biden cares about them

64% of Democrats strongly disagree Trump cares about them.

Among unaffiliated voters, 45% at least somewhat agree with the statement Trump cares about people like them, and 37% at least somewhat agree Biden cares about people like them.

Those who strongly identify with either candidate are most convinced the other does not care about them. Among voters who strongly agree Trump cares about people like them, 80% strongly disagree with the statement, "Joe Biden cares about people like me."

Fifty percent of whites, 39% of black voters, and 53% of other minorities at least somewhat agree Trump cares about people like them. Forty-three percent of whites, 60% of black voters, and 37% of other minorities at least somewhat agree Biden cares about people like them.

By a nine-point margin, men are more likely to agree Trump (51%) cares about people like them, compared to 42% who say the same for Biden. Among women voters, Biden holds a narrow advantage, with 49% agreeing Biden cares about people like them, compared to 48% who say the same for Trump.

Voters 65 and older are more likely than younger voters to strongly agree their preferred candidate cares about people like them.

In terms of income categories, voters in the highest bracket – earning more than $200,000 a year — are most likely to strongly agree Biden cares about people like them. Voters with annual incomes between $30,000 and $50,000 are most likely to strongly agree Trump cares about people like them.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found both Biden and Trump are unpopular with voters. Trump had a weak 44% favorable rating; Biden fared even worse at 38%.

The Rasmussen poll of 1,118 U.S. likely voters was conducted March 10-12, 2024, by Pulse Opinion Research. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.