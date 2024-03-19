×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen | poll | donald trump | joe biden | cares | voters

Rasmussen Poll: Trump Cares More About Voters Than Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 11:40 AM EDT

More voters think former President Donald Trump cares about people like them than say the same thing of President Joe Biden, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey.

The poll revealed 49% of likely U.S. voters agree with the statement, "Donald Trump cares about people like me," including 31% who strongly agree — 48% disagree, including 39% who strongly disagree.

There was a significant partisan divide in the responses:

  • 80% Republicans at least somewhat agree Trump cares about people like them
  • 75% of Democrats at least somewhat agree Biden cares about people like them
  • 66% of Republicans strongly disagree Biden cares about them
  • 64% of Democrats strongly disagree Trump cares about them.

Among unaffiliated voters, 45% at least somewhat agree with the statement Trump cares about people like them, and 37% at least somewhat agree Biden cares about people like them.

Those who strongly identify with either candidate are most convinced the other does not care about them. Among voters who strongly agree Trump cares about people like them, 80% strongly disagree with the statement, "Joe Biden cares about people like me."

Fifty percent of whites, 39% of black voters, and 53% of other minorities at least somewhat agree Trump cares about people like them. Forty-three percent of whites, 60% of black voters, and 37% of other minorities at least somewhat agree Biden cares about people like them.

By a nine-point margin, men are more likely to agree Trump (51%) cares about people like them, compared to 42% who say the same for Biden. Among women voters, Biden holds a narrow advantage, with 49% agreeing Biden cares about people like them, compared to 48% who say the same for Trump.

Voters 65 and older are more likely than younger voters to strongly agree their preferred candidate cares about people like them.

In terms of income categories, voters in the highest bracket – earning more than $200,000 a year — are most likely to strongly agree Biden cares about people like them. Voters with annual incomes between $30,000 and $50,000 are most likely to strongly agree Trump cares about people like them.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found both Biden and Trump are unpopular with voters. Trump had a weak 44% favorable rating; Biden fared even worse at 38%.

The Rasmussen poll of 1,118 U.S. likely voters was conducted March 10-12, 2024, by Pulse Opinion Research. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Peter Malbin

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
By a narrow margin, more voters say former President Donald Trump cares about people like them than say the same thing of President Joe Biden, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey.
rasmussen, poll, donald trump, joe biden, cares, voters
417
2024-40-19
Tuesday, 19 March 2024 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved