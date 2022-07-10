In Return to Stage, Rage Against the Machine Calls to 'Abort the Supreme Court'

Rock band Rage Against the Machine used their first live show in 11 years to vocally oppose the Supreme Court's ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The band, while performing at Wisconsin's Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Saturday, had multiple captions appearing on a screen on stage criticizing the court's decision.

One caption read, "Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level."

Another read, "Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers," while lead singer Zack de La Rocha screamed "freedom" repeatedly.

Still another read, "Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers."

"ABORT THE SUPREME COURT" appeared on screen as the sequence ended.

Rage Against the Machine, whose last studio album was released in 2000, is the latest in the list of celebrities to speak out against the Supreme Court's ruling. Last month, during a performance in London, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong said that he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship over Roe's overturning.

"F*** America, I'm f***ing renouncing my citizenship, I'm f***ing coming here," Armstrong stated, adding that "there's just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country."