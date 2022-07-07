Texas Abortion Provider Relocating to New Mexico After Roe v. Wade Ruling

A Texas clinic specializing in abortion care will be moving its four offices to New Mexico, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a Wednesday statement announcing the closures and subsequent relocation, Whole Woman's Health (WWH) said it would soon seek out possible site locations in New Mexico, just outside the Texas border, in hopes of providing first- and second-trimester abortions.

Whole Woman's Health had Texas-based clinics in Austin, Fort Worth, McAllen, and McKinney.

"WWH has served Texans for nearly 20 years, and our love for Texans runs deep. Even when the courts and the politicians have turned their backs on Texans, we never will," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health and the Whole Woman's Health Alliance.

As part of its planned move, Whole Woman's Health has launched a GoFundMe account to raise funds for the New Mexico relocation.

WWH's prospective plan: "Buy and renovate a building, relocate and hire staff, and set up licenses and certifications in New Mexico."

According to The Hill, WWH hopes to accumulate $750,000 with the relocation initiative. At the time of this writing, the Whole Woman's Health GoFundMe had accrued more than $127,000 in donations.

On that fundraising page, WWH said it intends to open a "brick-and-mortar clinic" site in New Mexico, where the company already provides virtual services.

A physical office in New Mexico would enable Whole Woman's Health to provide abortion care to women living in Texas, Oklahoma, or other nearby states that have post-Roe abortion bans.

According to FindLaw.com, New Mexico "still has an unenforceable abortion ban from 1953 on the books that predates by 20 years Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that gave women the right to choose whether or not to become a mother. That law states that abortion is illegal except for ones that are considered 'justified medical termination' or explicitly a pregnancy," such as one of the following:

A pregnancy that is likely to result in the death or grave impairment of the physical or mental health of the woman.

The child probably will have a grave physical or mental defect.

The pregnancy was the result of a rape that she has or will report to law enforcement.

The pregnancy resulted from incest.

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (a 5-4 decision) — which had legalized abortion in America since 1973 — and upheld the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case (a 6-3 decision), a ruling which preserved the Mississippi state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of a woman's pregnancy.