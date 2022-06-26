Green Day Singer: Renouncing US Citizenship Over SCOTUS Rulings

Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer for the punk rock band Green Day, said he's "renouncing his citizenship" from the United States in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade (a 5-4 decision) and upholding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision (6-3 vote).

Armstrong's public pronouncement came on Friday, while Green Day was performing in London.

While speaking to the audience, the 50-year-old Armstrong said, "(Expletive) America," before saying, "There's too much (expletive) stupid in the world."

On Saturday night, Armstrong reportedly offered a similar message of angst at Green Day's show in Huddersfield, England.

Concertgoers claim Armstrong told the crowd, "[expletive] the Supreme Court of America" before the song, "American Idiot," which the band had previously claimed was written in anger about not being represented by national leadership.

Armstrong — who was born in Oakland, California — loses quite a bit if he renounces his citizenship, according to USA.gov:

"Giving up your U.S. citizenship has consequences," warns the website. "You should never make this decision lightly, as it can only be undone under very limited circumstances. Renouncing your U.S. citizenship means that you:

Give up your rights and responsibilities as a U.S. citizen.

Must become a citizen of another nation or risk becoming 'stateless.'

May need a visa to visit the United States."

Armstrong has publicly supported the presidential campaigns of Democrat Barack Obama and independent Bernie Sanders over the past 15 years. He has also taken public shots at former President Donald Trump through the years, including one Hitler comparison.

In an exchange with Kerrang! magazine, prior to the 2016 president election, Armstrong quipped the only thing worse than Trump's candidacy ... was the millions of people across the country supporting it."

"The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are," Armstrong told the magazine.

Armstrong added, "I actually feel bad for them, because they're poor, working-class people who can't get a leg up. They're pissed off, and he's preyed on their anger. He just said, You have no options and I'm the only one, and I'm going to take care of it myself' I mean, that's [expletive] Hitler, man!"