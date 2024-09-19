Air Force's DEI Efforts Gut Ranks of White Male Officers

Ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts by the Air Force under the Biden-Harris administration are actively working to thin out the number of white male applicants for an officer program.

The goal is to bottom out at 43% by fiscal year 2029, the Daily Caller reported Thursday.

Six in 10 applicants for the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program in 2019 were white males. USAF's goal was to be at 50% white male applicants by Fiscal Year 2023, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

"White male population will decline as other demographics increase," read one slide detailing the branch's DEI efforts that began under Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Air Force chief of staff in 2022.

Brown is now chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"At a time when our country is facing dangerous and increasing threats throughout the world, the Air Force is focused on recruitment efforts based on arbitrary racial diversity goals — not merit or increasing the force's lethality," James Fitzpatrick, director of the Center to Advance Security in America (CASA), told the Daily Caller.

It was Fitzpatrick who sued the Air Force this past April to obtain its officer applicant standards documents, later obtained by the Daily Caller.

The documents show the Air Force using "ongoing programs and marketing" to boost the ranks of Black males applying to the ROTC program as well as funding requests of $750,000 for "diversity advertising campaigns" and "influencer engagements," according to the report.

"These documents show us that the Air Force has taken steps toward implementing their new directive of specific racial quotas for officer recruitment and enrollment throughout the branch," Fitzpatrick told the Daily Caller.