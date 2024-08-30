Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Harris Proud to Be Woke, Radical

Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris is "very proud of being a radical, woke politician" from California.

Grenell said during an appearance on "Prime News" that on a "plethora of occasions," Harris has revealed her values.

"Her values are about putting tampons in boys' bathrooms. Her values are woke. And she's very proud of being a radical, woke politician," he said.

"One thing that I think America needs to understand is that in California, if you're a Democrat, you rise through the ranks according to these irrelevant characteristics about you. It's not about your policies."

Grenell said that the media in his home state of California "do not vet politicians."

"You look at some of the worst politicians in America who are radical and who have never been tested. Think about all of the politicians who are just radicals, and they usually come from California, and they haven't been vetted by our media."

Grenell concluded by saying that Harris does not meet the "basic standards" of being a presidential candidate.

"She's a DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] nominee. I hate to say it, but it is true. She just doesn't meet the basic standards of a nominee. She can't meet the press on a regular basis. She can't take questions, which is literally a basic part of the job," he said.

