Trump to ABC: I Didn't Hear Comedian's Comments

Former President Donald Trump told ABC News on Tuesday that he did not hear the off-color comments by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at his Sunday evening rally at Madison Square Garden.

Trump told ABC's Rachel Scott that he did not know Hinchcliffe prior to the event adding, "Someone put him up there. I don't' know who he is."

Hinchcliffe, who hosts the popular podcast "Kill Tony," stirred controversy Sunday when he made fun of Puerto Rico saying, "I don't know if you know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."

Politicians and media pundits seized on the moment to paint Trump and conservatives as racist.

When Trump was reminded of the comments, he reiterated to Scott he did not hear Hinchcliffe's set yet. Hinchcliffe's poorly received comedy routine has become the main media takeaway from Sunday's event, leaving many on the Republican side frustrated with wasting the momentum from the MSG rally.

"I'm proud to be Puerto Rican," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., himself in a tight congressional race, posted on X. "My mom was born and raised in Puerto Rico. It's a beautiful island with a rich culture and an integral part of the USA. The only thing that's 'garbage' was a bad comedy set. Stay on message."

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., was equally appalled at Hinchcliffe's remarks writing, "Disgusted by @TonyHinchcliffe's racist comment calling Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values."

Hinchcliffe defended his routine on X posting, "These people have no sense of humor … I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone … watch the whole set."

Trump's campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax that the "joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."