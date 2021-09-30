Poll: Almost One-Third of Arizona Dems Negative on Sinema

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is rated unfavorably by almost one-third of Arizona Democrats, with just over half viewing her favorably in the latest poll OH Predictive Insights released on Thursday.

When asked to rate their opinion on Sinema, 30% of Democrats in the state said they were somewhat or very unfavorable, while 56% were somewhat or very favorable. Independents were similarly divided, with 37% expressing an unfavorable opinion of the senator and 41% holding a positive view of her. Republicans were more negative, with 48% unfavorable, but 40% still expressed a favorable view of the senator.

The survey found the Sinema’s pushback against progressive policies like filibuster reform are driving down her numbers among Democrats.

"Kyrsten Sinema still has plenty of time to turn these numbers around, but make no mistake: a 30% unfavorable rating from voters in your own party is not the ideal place for a Senator to be," Jacob Joss, a data analyst at OHPI, said in a statement. "Numbers like that could potentially open the door for primary challengers."

The poll also found that Sinema’s fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly, holds much stronger favorability ratings among Democrats and was rated much less favorably among Republicans, with 69% of Democrats giving him a positive rating and 53% of Republicans giving him a negative rating.

"It's interesting to see how different the coalitions of support for Arizona's two Democratic senators are," said Mike Noble, who is chief of research for OHPI. "Kelly is more of a 'rank and file' Democrat with high favorability among his own party, as compared to Sinema whose coalition is more diverse with crossover support."

Joss added, “In comparing favorability ratings of Arizona’s two Democratic Senators, it is interesting to see how unfavorable Sinema is among her own party. With three years left until her next election, Sinema has plenty of time to win over these Democrats — and more importantly, the vital vote of Independents.”

OH Predictive Insights polled 882 registered voters in Arizona from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.