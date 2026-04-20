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Tags: liv | golf | bryson dechambeau | contract | extension | saudi

DeChambeau Seeks $500 Million LIV Golf Deal as Masters Talks Add Uncertainty

Bryson DeChambeau swings a golf club
Bryson DeChambeau (AP)

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 08:25 PM EDT

Bryson DeChambeau is seeking a $500 million contract extension from LIV Golf as his current deal moves toward expiration, according to the New York Post.

DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion and one of the most recognizable figures in modern golf, has emerged as a central star for LIV Golf since joining the Saudi-backed circuit in 2022.

His original LIV contract was worth roughly $125 million and helped cement his status as one of the highest-paid players in the sport.

DeChambeau has been exploring potential alternative options during Masters week, including conversations with other golf organizations about his long-term future.

The Post reported that the discussions come as LIV Golf continues to face questions about the strength and sustainability of its financial backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

DeChambeau's camp is now positioning him for a major new deal that would significantly exceed his original contract and reflect his commercial draw.

His appeal extends beyond tournament play, with a large social media and YouTube presence that has helped expand his global profile.

Uncertainty remains over LIV Golf's roster spending strategy as it competes with established tours for elite talent.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Bryson DeChambeau is seeking a $500 million contract extension from LIV Golf as his current deal moves toward expiration, according to the New York Post.
liv, golf, bryson dechambeau, contract, extension, saudi
190
2026-25-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 08:25 PM
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