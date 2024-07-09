AP Poll: Abortion Access 'for Any Reason' Gaining Support

A growing number of Americans support access to abortion "for any reason," according to a new poll from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Tuesday.

The survey, which was conducted in June, found that most Americans, 61%, support their state allowing legal access to abortion if "the person does not want to be pregnant for any reason." In total, 70% said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, while 29% said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases:

61% said abortion should be allowed "if the person does not want to be pregnant for any reason."

36% said abortion should not be allowed "if the person does not want to be pregnant for any reason."

2% refused to answer.

A previous poll from the same month in 2021 found that just under half, 49%, supported access to abortion "for any reason." In June 2023, about one year after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision that ended the protections provided by Roe v. Wade, 54% supported access to abortion "for any reason," according to a survey conducted by AP-NORC at the time:

49% supported access to abortion "for any reason" in 2021.

54% supported access to abortion "for any reason" in 2022.

54% supported access to abortion "for any reason" in 2023.

Support for abortion has increased among Republicans by 11%, Democrats by 14%, and independents by 11% since 2021, according to these surveys.

The AP-NORC Center Poll surveyed 1,088 adults across the country from June 20-24 with a margin of error of +/- 4.0 percentage points.