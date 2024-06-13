Gallup Poll: 32 Percent to Back Candidate With Same Abortion View

A record-high 32% of U.S. voters say they will only vote for a candidate who shares their views on abortion, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

The result is up 4 points since the question was surveyed last year and 8 points since 2020, according to Gallup. That surge is attributed to abortion-backing voters in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade, according to the survey.

Among the 32% of registered voters who say they will only support a like-minded candidate on abortion, 23% identify as pro-choice, 8% identify as pro-life, with another 1% choosing neither, according to Gallup.

Further, the plurality of voters who say abortion is just one of many important factors in who they will support is down 11 points to 45% from 2023, according to the poll. That is the lowest mark since 2012.

Meanwhile, the intensity of pro-life voters has waned during that same timeframe. Among single-issue abortion voters, 40% of pro-choice voters outpace pro-life voters by 18 points in saying they will only vote for a candidate who agrees with them on abortion.

"This is the third consecutive year that abortion-centric, pro-choice voters have outnumbered abortion-centric, pro-life voters in the U.S., marking a reversal of the pro-life advantage between 1996 and 2020," Gallup wrote.

Further, 51% of those surveyed say abortion should be legal under "any/most circumstances," up 4 points from 2023. Also, 54% now say they believe abortion to be "morally acceptable," up 2 points from last year, vs. 37% who say it is "morally wrong," down 4 points from 2023, according to the survey.

The percentage of Democrats identifying as pro-choice has increased 16 points to 86% since 2021, the year before the Dobbs decision, according to Gallup.

"The electoral repercussions of being an avowed 'pro-choice' or 'pro-life' candidate for higher office have changed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022," Gallup wrote in its analysis. "Before the decision, pro-life candidates had a marginal advantage in voters prioritizing the issue in their vote choices. Since the decision, pro-choice candidates have jumped way ahead on this metric.

"Since the movement on this has mainly occurred within the Democratic Party, there is limited potential for heightened pro-choice energy to attract new voters to its candidates, including President Joe Biden," Gallup concluded.

Gallup surveyed 1,024 adults, including 929 registered voters, from May 1-23. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.