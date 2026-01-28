Philly DA Faces Heat for Vowing to 'Hunt' ICE Agents Like Nazis

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is facing backlash after comparing federal immigration officers to Nazis while promoting legislation aimed at restricting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city.

Krasner, a liberal prosecutor whose campaigns have received backing from billionaire George Soros, made the remarks during a press event outside City Hall backing a new "ICE OUT" initiative, which seeks to sharply limit ICE activity on city property.

"This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis. That's what they are," Krasner said. "In a country of 350 million, we outnumber them. If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities. We will find you. We will achieve justice."

The comments immediately drew condemnation from Republicans, including Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., who told Newsmax that Krasner's rhetoric was dangerous and irresponsible.

"He doesn't prosecute criminals. This has been going on now for four to five years," Meuser said. "His prosecution rate for violent criminals is less than 30%. He doesn't give us the reports anymore. So they could be less. And I'm talking people that carry illegal guns, people that carjack — he lets them go."

Meuser added, "He's known as 'Let 'em go, Larry,' but just hearing language like that when we're trying to de-escalate, not escalate, he's a psychopath with a badge."

The proposed legislation would prohibit ICE from using city-owned buildings or property and bar city departments from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

The bills would also restrict ICE access to public spaces such as libraries and health centers unless agents obtain a judicial warrant, while blocking the sharing of city data with federal authorities.

State lawmakers have cautioned Krasner and Philadelphia County Sheriff Rochelle Bilal that interfering with federal immigration enforcement could violate state law and carry serious legal consequences.