Philly's Soros-Backed DA Slams Trump's 'Authoritarianism'

The George Soros-funded progressive district attorney of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, warned President Donald Trump not to send the National Guard into his city to crack down on violent crime.

DA Larry Krasner on Tuesday joined interdenominational faith leaders to denounce Trump's threat to deploy the National Guard to U.S. cities.

"Communities across Philadelphia, in collaboration with law enforcement and city leaders, are working hard every day to continue decreasing this downward trend in violent crime even more," Krasner said, according to a release from the DA's office.

"Philadelphia will not accommodate his designs. Philadelphia 'isn't the one,' as we like to say in Philly. To be clear, Donald Trump — the 34-time convicted felon, insurrectionist, and king of the cover-up — is the national emergency."

Trump on Monday put Washington's police department under federal control and ordered the National Guard to deploy to the nation's capital to combat what he said is a wave of lawlessness.

The president later insinuated that five other cities — Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland, California — could face a similar effort from his administration, Newsweek reported.

Krasner warned Trump about deploying National Guard troops elsewhere.

"[Trump] may think he's going to try it in another place, but the fact is, legally, he has much less of a right to do any of this in other cities," Krasner said, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Donald Trump is the emergency, folks. If you want your democracy, you better stand up now."

Democrats have slammed the president's D.C. action, claiming the move was not necessary because homicides and crime rates are down in the nation's capital.

Krasner, who in 2021 oversaw a record for homicides in Philadelphia, insisted "violent crime is at a record low" in his city.

"Violent crime in Philly is at a record low," Krasner said, the Examiner reported. "This is a fact. The same is essentially true for Washington, D.C., and other major American cities. Trump is targeting for military invasion."

Krasner, elected in 2016 thanks to $2 million in campaign contributions from progressive billionaire Soros, accused Trump of trying to spread authoritarianism.

"His claim that violent crime is an emergency in these cities is a flat-out lie, and a cynical ploy to scare Americans into accommodating his authoritarian ambitions," the DA said. "The only public safety emergency in these cities is Trump himself."