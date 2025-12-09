San Francisco May Bar ICE From Using City Property

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood is set to introduce legislation today that would prevent the Trump administration from using city property to conduct federal immigration raids, Politico reported Tuesday.

Mahmood's proposed legislation would bar ICE and other outside government agencies from using San Francisco city property for anything other than city services.

If approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and signed by the mayor, the measure would prevent federal agents from staging operations on city-owned spaces such as parking lots, parks, and public buildings.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal in January.

President Donald Trump spoke with Mayor Daniel Lurie in October after the president called off a threatened surge of ICE officers to address San Francisco's deteriorating conditions.

"We have work to do, and we would welcome continued partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney's Office to get drugs and drug dealers off our streets, but having the military and militarized immigration enforcement in our city will hinder our recovery," Lurie wrote on X following his call with the president.

"It was clear we needed something with teeth," Mahmood said. "A city purpose is not civil immigration enforcement.

"This is a declaration of our local rights."

Mahmood clarified that the proposed legislation would not prevent ICE or other Department of Homeland Security agents from entering city property to make specific arrests, but it would prohibit them from staging operations on designated properties or maintaining a continuous presence.

The restrictions would apply to much of San Francisco's public space, including major locations such as Golden Gate Park, the City Hall plaza, and public transit stations.

The legislation is expected to draw ire from the Trump administration and will likely be challenged in court, as other efforts to bar ICE operations in cities have been.

Mahmood, however, maintains his plan is "legally defensible."

He said the city aims to defend its property and protect its workforce, emphasizing its constitutional right to do so, adding, "We are saying this is about defending city property from anyone."