MRNA Vaccine Pioneer: Silenced by Big Tech

Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who credits himself as the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, has warned that vaccines using this new technology carry risks, but those risks have been downplayed due to a media censuring campaign.

This week, Malone said that LinkedIn "shut down" his account. Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft — which owns Linkedin, has been a prominent proponent of vaccines and even pushed for a program called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT), "which aims to accelerate the development" and "production" of vaccines.

"The historic record of what I have done," Malone tweeted Wednesday, "stated, figured out (and when) etc. over time is a key part of establishing my credibility and track record as a professional. And that has been erased completely and arbitrarily without warning or explanation."

Malone's LinkedIn account, which he pays a premium membership for, as of Saturday, remains unavailable.

"He was given no notice, no warnings," Jill Malone, Robert's wife, wrote to Just the News. "He has a 10-15 year old account — has never even had a warning. 6,000 followers."

Malone shared a link on Twitter to his LinkedIn post, which is currently unavailable on the website, on his "concerns regarding SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and the Pfizer dossier."

Recently a Harvard Medical School epidemiologist, Martin Kulldorff, was locked out of his account for a month after questioning the protective powers of masks. Kulldorff said that LinkedIn's actions against Malone were "disturbing."

"Open debate is especially important during a public health emergency when many important public health question[s] do not yet have a known answer," Kulldorff stated. "To censor and silence scientists under such circumstances can lead to many unnecessary deaths," which is why social media companies should "restore all suspended accounts."

But LinkedIn's removal of Malone was not his first brush with media censorship. In late June, YouTube removed an episode of Malone appearing alongside evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein on his YouTube channel "The Darkhorse Podcast," after the two discussed their concerns surrounding all matters of COVID-19, including the current state of vaccines, spike proteins, and the media.

Malone has previously warned that the spike protein used in mRNA vaccines is "very dangerous."

YouTube has also demonetized Weinstein's channel and affiliate channels which, as Weinstein puts it, has caused him to lose out on "more than half our family['s] income."

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed that Weinstein had been demonetized for "repeatedly" violating its policies.

Days before Weinstein said his channel was being demonetized he accused Google and YouTube of "infantilizing a huge fraction of the population" by removing contrarian COVID-19 discussions.

"We are only able to discuss the COVID situation if we adhere to certain predigested conclusions and we pretend they emerged from evidence, which they do not," he said.

Weinstein in an effort to avoid the scrutiny of YouTube has moved his channel to another video-sharing platform called Odysee.