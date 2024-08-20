Trump Defends Harris Slams: She's Not 'Very Good'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is defending the personal attacks he has made against rival Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, but also said slams might be necessary to win back the White House.

"I don't think somebody's good at something, if somebody's not good at something, I've always spoken my mind," Trump told CBS News on Monday. "I don't think she's very good at this. I think she'll destroy our country."

But when asked if he thinks targeted attacks on Harris' intelligence, looks, and other attributes are key to winning the election, Trump responded, "No, I don't think so," and then went after the vice president's policy record.

"I think that the message is what a bad job they've done," he said. "I mean, if you look at this economy, if you look at inflation, and you know, I love this country, I have to do what it takes to win. I have to get this country going because we're going to lose our country."

Still, Trump went on to insult Harris' intelligence, telling CBS that he does not think "she's a very bright person."

"I do feel that. I mean, I think that's right," he said. "I think I am a very bright person, and a lot of people say that. I don't think she's a very bright person. And you know what? Our country needs a very smart person, and I don't think she's a very smart person."

Trump added he has come to his conclusions on Harris' intelligence level by looking at what she says and "the way she deals."

"I looked at the record, her crazy record," he added. "I look at her policies … now I could say she is, and I know that would be very nice."

Trump's comments come as several conservatives are warning him to focus on policy, not personal attacks to win the presidential race.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-N.C., told NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday that Trump must focus on policy, not showmanship, to defeat Harris.

"His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins," Graham said. "Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election."

Graham added he and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has also called on the Trump campaign to focus on policies, should advise Trump in person about how to fight Harris.

"I would make it about policy," Graham said. "A nightmare for Harris is to defend her policy choices. Every day we're not talking about her policy choices as vice president, and what she would do as president, is a good day for her and a bad day for us."