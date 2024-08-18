WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | donald trump | kamala harris | election | policies | border | inflation

Sen. Graham to Trump: Quit the 'Showman' Shtick

By    |   Sunday, 18 August 2024 12:38 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump can win the election this fall, but he must focus on policy, not showmanship, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday.

"His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins," the South Carolina Republican told NBC News' "Meet the Press." "Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election."

He added that he and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has also called on the Trump campaign to focus on policies, should advise Trump in person about how to fight Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, rather than through TV interviews.

"I don't look at Vice President Harris as a lunatic," Graham said, but added he believes she is "going to the Soviet Union playbook to lower prices."

It's a "nightmare" for her to defend her social policy choices, he added.

"Every day we're not talking about her policy choices as vice president and what she would do as president is a good day for her and a bad day for us," Graham said, calling on people like himself, Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to "get together and actually campaign for the guy rather than just give advice."

Graham added that he's looking for Trump to "show up" in the last 80 days of the campaign to define what he will do for America, including to "fix the broken border and to lower inflation."

The numbers that Americans have been living with under Harris and President Joe Biden are "terrible," he added, including increases in gas prices, groceries, and mortgage costs.

"That's what I would focus on," Graham said. "Policy is the key to the White House — 50% increase in gas prices, and mortgage rates going through the roof."

Still, Trump doubled down at a press conference last week that had been billed as a focus on the economy, telling reports that he thinks he's "entitled to personal attacks."

"I don't have a lot of respect for [Harris'] intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president," he commented. "I think it's very important that we win, and whether the personal attacks are good, bad, I mean, she certainly attacks me personally."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump can win the election this fall, but he must focus on policy, not showmanship, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday.
lindsey graham, donald trump, kamala harris, election, policies, border, inflation
367
2024-38-18
Sunday, 18 August 2024 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved