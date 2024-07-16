Haley Calls at RNC For Party to Unite Under Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley put aside any animosity from her sometimes-bitter campaign against Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination by presenting a united front during her speech Tuesday night at the party's national convention in Milwaukee.

"We have a choice to make. For more than a year, I said a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris. After seeing the debate, everyone knows it's true. If we have four more years of Biden or a single day of Harris, our country will be badly worse off for the sake of our nation. We have to go with Donald Trump," Haley said to cheers and applause, including from Trump, who was at the Fiserv Forum for her speech.

As of last week, Haley wasn't invited to speak at the convention and wasn't planning to attend the four-day event in the battleground state of Wisconsin. But she accepted a last-minute invitation and spoke to those who are not always in agreement with Trump, under whom she was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"You don't have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," she said. "Take it from me, I haven't always agreed with President Trump, but we agree more often than we disagree. We agree on keeping America strong. We agree on keeping America safe. And we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they're putting our freedoms in danger.

"I'm here tonight because we have a country to save and a unified Republican Party is essential for saving her."

She said Republicans not only have to unify but to expand the tent.

"We are so much better when we are bigger," she said. "We are stronger when we welcome people into our party who have different backgrounds and experiences. And right now, we need to be strong to save America. This is a defining moment, not only for our party, but for our country. Our fellow Americans are fearful right now. Families are suffering from inflation and wages that don't keep up with prices. Young people are being indoctrinated to think our country is racist and evil. The Jewish community is facing an obscene rise in antisemitism. Too many minorities are trapped in communities devastated by crime. Our foreign enemies win when they see Americans hate each other. They see that today, whether it's on college campuses or in a field in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"But we can conquer those fears with strength and unity. No president can fix all of our problems alone. We have to do this together. America has an amazing ability to self-correct. At this moment, we have a chance to put aside our differences and focus on what unites us and strengthens our country. Let us join together as a party. Let us come together as a people, as one country, strong and proud. Let us show our children and the world that even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America."

