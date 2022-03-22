Pentagon Needs to Ramp Up Javelin, Stinger Production Amid Red Tape

The Pentagon is scrambling to replenish weapons stockpiles for the U.S. and European allies who have sent U.S.-made Javelin and Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

The logistics of ramping up production is the hurdle, Politico reported, not the funding. The government procurement and bidding process can be slow and cumbersome.

Congress has already approved $3.5 billion to the Pentagon this month as a part of the $1.5 trillion government spending package.

Notably, President Joe Biden's nominee to oversee Pentagon contracts, William LaPlante, has yet to be approved in the Senate. LaPlante told senators Tuesday that replenishing depleted military stockpiles are a "day one" priority once confirmed.

Thus far, the U.S. has reportedly sent about 1,400 Stingers and 4,600 Javelins to the effort, while Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia used their own stockpiles, along with 200 Stingers from the Netherlands and 500 from Germany.

The production hurdles include supply chain issues for smaller U.S. weapons manufacturers, including finding the rare earth materials and electrical components.

Additionally, the companies are reportedly waiting on the U.S. government contracts to move the money to the manufacturers.

Moving on ramped up production before official contracts are approved by the government would mean companies could "get hammered by Wall Street," American Enterprise Institute's William Greenwalt told Politico.

The Biden administration does have the Defense Production Act (DPA) as a tool to grease the wheels on producing more weapons, which could put those companies ahead of other industries in the U.S. for supplies and components – like carmakers.

Invoking the DPA for missile production needs to be weighed for whether it is "applicable or prudent," Pentagon spokesperson Jessica Maxwell told Politico.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies produce the anti-tank Javelin, while Raytheon makes the anti-aircraft Stinger missiles.