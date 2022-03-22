×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | vladimir putin | hypersonic weapon | pentagon | nato

Russia's Use of Hypersonic Weapons Was Message to US

Emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 1. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 06:58 AM

While the Pentagon downplays Russia's claims of using hypersonic Kinzhal missiles to destroy a large Ukrainian weapons depot – arguing the use of the next-generation weapon was a way to shift war momentum back to Moscow's favor – military analysts say the use of the ultra-high-speed, maneuverable weapon was also meant to send the West a stark message: Stay out of the conflict.

As Russia continues its bloody assault on Ukrainian cities and troops advance toward Kyiv, the U.S. and NATO allies have deployed numerous aid tactics to help Ukraine defend itself and punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading the sovereign country. But they've done so with an eye on not inadvertently sparking World War III.

platinum
