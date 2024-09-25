WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. James Comer Asks if Zelenskyy Pa. Trip a WH 'Abuse of Power'

By    |   Wednesday, 25 September 2024 01:02 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee is demanding answers after the Biden administration flew Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 election.

Comer wrote letters to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and White House Counsel Eric Siskel demanding answers.

"The committee seeks to determine whether the Biden-Harris administration attempted to use a foreign leader to benefit Vice President Harris' presidential campaign and, if so, necessarily committed an abuse of power," Comer wrote in the letters.

While in Pennsylvania, Zelenskyy met with Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelenskyy has also been critical of former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, calling Vance "too radical," and Trump would not be able to stop the war that only began long after Trump left office.

"This rhetoric coming from a foreign leader released in anticipation of a U.S.-taxpayer-funded visit about the current administration's political opponent is highly concerning," Comey wrote. "The committee is investigating any coordination or communication among the Biden-Harris administration, Pennsylvania's Office of the Governor, and President Zelenskyy for use or solicitation of use of government property to politically benefit Vice President Harris' presidential campaign."

Comer said he is seeking any information and communication about Zelenskyy's recent visit.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


