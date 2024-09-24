Comer to Newsmax: Biden's Weakness on China Raises Security Concerns

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has accused President Joe Biden of being a "soft-on-China" leader, suggesting that Beijing's financial ties to the Biden family may have influenced U.S. policies.

During a Tuesday interview with Newsmax, Comer highlighted the risks of Chinese infiltration and control over critical American assets while arguing that Biden's lenient stance poses significant risks to national security and economic stability.

"China wanted a soft-on-China president, and that's what they got with Joe Biden," Comer stated on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," asserting that the president's approach has enabled China to expand its influence within the United States.

He highlighted that the administration's lack of vigilance has allowed Chinese entities to infiltrate government agencies and acquire critical assets like American farmland.

"We've got people that have infiltrated our government divisions, our government agencies. We saw this in New York with Gov. [Kathy] Hochul, who [had staff who] are spies for the Chinese government," he said.

"Federal employees don't even know what to look for in Chinese influence. They don't even know how to determine if China's infiltrated their agency," he added.

The congressman also linked the Biden administration's support for environmental policies, such as the Green New Deal, to China's strategic interests.

"So, China can continue to steal our manufacturing jobs. China can continue to push bad legislation like the Green New Deal, which paralyzes our energy industry in America, where China can flourish," Comer argued, suggesting that these policies have benefited China more than the United States.

Comer expressed particular concern over China's increasing ownership of American farmland.

"I'm probably one of the largest, if not the largest, farmland owners in Congress. I own 1,600 acres," he noted. "And you just mentioned how many acres of farmland China owns. That number is growing every day," warning that control over U.S. agricultural resources could pose a severe threat to national security, especially regarding food supply.

The congressman further criticized the Biden administration for allegedly ignoring the security implications of Chinese investments in major U.S. food processing companies.

"If China takes over our food supply, then we've got a problem. That's one reason they're buying our farmland, and they bought some of the nation's largest food processors, too," he said.

"So China, every day, is getting a bigger footprint in America, while Joe Biden, in my opinion, intentionally turns a blind eye because he is compromised by the millions of dollars his family took from the Chinese Communist Party."

