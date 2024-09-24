Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: 'Shameful' GOP Not Invited to Zelenskyy Visit

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that it was "shameful" seeing several high-ranking Pennsylvania Democrats appear to use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to their state as a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy was in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with several high-profile Democrats including Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Zelenskyy toured an ammunition factory that builds some of the equipment used in the weaponry Ukraine is using in its war against Russia. Meuser said the Democrats "did a disservice to Zelenskyy and Ukraine by making it such a partisan event."

"There were no Republicans invited, I was not invited, and it's just outside my district by about 15 miles. It's a little bit shameful that they would do that in such a serious issue, but unfortunately, that's how they're operating," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up, America."

"They're willing to say anything and do anything, and frankly, we're seeing that from Harris and certainly from [Minnesota Gov. and Harris running mate Tim] Walz."

