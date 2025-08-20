WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pediatricians | covid-19 | coronavirus | robert f. kennedy jr. | vaccines | cdc

RFK Jr. Accuses Pediatric Group of COVID-19 'Pay-to-Play' Scheme

By    |   Wednesday, 20 August 2025 12:47 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday accused the American Academy of Pediatrics of engaging in a "pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP's Big Pharma benefactors" hours after the group issued COVID-19 vaccine guidance contradicting Kennedy.

"AAP is angry that CDC has eliminated corporate influence in decisions over vaccine recommendations and returned CDC to gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine laser-focused on children's health," Kennedy said in a post on X.

"The Trump Administration believes in free speech and AAP has a right to make its case to the American people. But AAP should follow the lead of HHS and disclose conflicts of interest, including its corporate entanglements and those of its journal — Pediatrics — so that Americans may ask whether the AAP's recommendations reflect public health interest, or are, perhaps, just a pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP's Big Pharma benefactors."

He added, "AAP should also be candid with doctors and hospitals that recommendations that diverge from the CDC's official list are not shielded from liability under the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act."

Kennedy earlier this year rescinded guidance that healthy children get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday accused the American Academy of Pediatrics of engaging in a "pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP's Big Pharma benefactors" hours after the group issued COVID-19 vaccine guidance contradicting Kennedy.
pediatricians, covid-19, coronavirus, robert f. kennedy jr., vaccines, cdc
188
2025-47-20
Wednesday, 20 August 2025 12:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved