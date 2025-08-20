RFK Jr. Accuses Pediatric Group of COVID-19 'Pay-to-Play' Scheme

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday accused the American Academy of Pediatrics of engaging in a "pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP's Big Pharma benefactors" hours after the group issued COVID-19 vaccine guidance contradicting Kennedy.

"AAP is angry that CDC has eliminated corporate influence in decisions over vaccine recommendations and returned CDC to gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine laser-focused on children's health," Kennedy said in a post on X.

"The Trump Administration believes in free speech and AAP has a right to make its case to the American people. But AAP should follow the lead of HHS and disclose conflicts of interest, including its corporate entanglements and those of its journal — Pediatrics — so that Americans may ask whether the AAP's recommendations reflect public health interest, or are, perhaps, just a pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP's Big Pharma benefactors."

He added, "AAP should also be candid with doctors and hospitals that recommendations that diverge from the CDC's official list are not shielded from liability under the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act."

Kennedy earlier this year rescinded guidance that healthy children get vaccinated against COVID-19.