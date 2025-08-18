Hegseth, 45, Edges Out RFK Jr., 71, as Fitness Challenge Debuts

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nearly stole the show Monday, pushing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the mat during a fitness challenge at the Pentagon.

Kennedy is encouraging Americans to attempt 50 pull-ups and 100 pushups in under 10 minutes — with the gold standard of completing it in under 5 minutes — as part of the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again platform. Hegseth is also emphasizing better physical fitness among all branches of the military.

With some Marines looking on and participating at the Pentagon Athletic Center, Kennedy squared off against Hegseth in the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," the Daily Mail reported. Hegseth, 45, completed the task in 5 minutes, 25 seconds, while Kennedy, 71, finished not far behind at 5:48.

"President Trump inspired us to do this," Kennedy said. "This is the beginning of our tour, challenging Americans to get back in shape. Eat better, but also, you need to get out and exercise."

Kennedy then challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Hegseth challenged Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Will Cain, his former colleague on Fox News.

"President Trump set the example by putting forth efforts to make America healthy again," Hegseth wrote in a post on X, which included a video of the competition. "That's why we are introducing the 'Pete and Bobby Challenge.' 100 push-ups. 50 pull-ups. 10 minutes."

Trump in July signed an executive order that reestablished the Presidential Fitness Test and the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition for U.S. school children. Former President Barack Obama retired the programs in favor of the Presidential Youth Fitness Program.

The executive order directed the council to launch "school-based programs that reward excellence in physical education and develop criteria for a Presidential Fitness Award."