Ana Navarro Pushes Gloria Gaynor to Reject Kennedy Center Honors

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro this week urged world-famous singer Gloria Gaynor to turn down an award from the Kennedy Center as a rejection of President Donald Trump.

Trump, who chairs the board of the Kennedy Center, is set to award Gaynor, the rock band KISS, country star George Strait, actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, and actor Michael Crawford at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors later this year.

Navarro, in a social media post, said that she previously met Gaynor at a concert where the "I Will Survive" singer gave her a keychain that played the song.

"Yesterday, Trump announced he picked her to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, which he plans to host. Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn't accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ," Navarro wrote.

She added, "The gay community, in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem. Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don't do it, Gloria!"

A representative for Gaynor did not respond to a request for comment about Navarro's post. They previously said in a statement following the announcement Wednesday that Gaynor is "beyond blessed and honored to be receiving this award," which she plans to accept.

"My hope is that in accepting this honor, I can continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with 'I Will Survive.' Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose," the statement continued. "I've always focused on a creative path that will help others and I hope that being awarded the Kennedy Center honor will help me continue this legacy."