Trump Warns of Massive US Response After Iran Retaliates for Israeli Strike

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Israel carried out a strike on Iran's South Pars Gas Field and warned that any further retaliation targeting Qatar would trigger a massive U.S. response.

Trump wrote that "Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran," adding that only "a relatively small section of the whole has been hit."

He said the United States "knew nothing about this particular attack" and emphasized that "the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen."

Trump added that Iran responded by striking "a portion of Qatar's LNG gas facility," calling the retaliation "unjustifiable and unfair" because Tehran did not have "any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack."

He declared that "no more attacks will be made by Israel pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack" Qatar again.

Trump warned that if Qatar's liquefied natural gas infrastructure is targeted again, "the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before."

He added that he does not want to authorize such action "because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran," but said he "will not hesitate" if further attacks occur.

The comments come after a sharp escalation over the past 24 hours involving reported Israeli strikes tied to Iranian energy assets and retaliatory actions affecting Gulf energy infrastructure.

The back-and-forth has raised concerns about a widening conflict impacting critical oil and gas facilities in the Persian Gulf, where Qatar's LNG operations and Iran's South Pars field are among the world's most strategically important energy sites.