Macron Urges Halt After Iranian, Qatari Gas Facilities Hit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure after strikes hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar.

"I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President [Donald] Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today," Macron said in a post on X.

"It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water supply facilities," he continued.

"Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation."

The remarks come as tensions between Iran and Israel intensify, with both sides now targeting energy production and infrastructure, an expansion beyond earlier strikes focused largely on military and proxy sites.

Iran and Qatar received major blows to critical energy infrastructure on Wednesday amid escalating regional conflict.

Qatar intercepted most Iranian missiles, but one struck Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to key LNG facilities, causing significant damage after prior evacuations.

Meanwhile, Iran accused Israel of attacking its South Pars gas field, triggering fires and prompting Tehran to threaten further strikes on Gulf energy sites.

Recent strikes on gas facilities in Iran and Qatar highlight the risks of a broader confrontation affecting key energy hubs, prompting renewed calls from European and international leaders to de-escalate before the conflict further destabilizes the region and global markets.

Oil prices jumped another 5%, climbing above $111 per barrel on global markets, raising the cost of gasoline and other goods while adding strain on consumers and economies worldwide.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has now risen nearly 50% since the war began.