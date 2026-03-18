WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: emmanuel macron | iran | israel | qatar

Macron Urges Halt After Iranian, Qatari Gas Facilities Hit

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 10:41 PM EDT

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure after strikes hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar.

"I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President [Donald] Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today," Macron said in a post on X.

"It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water supply facilities," he continued.

"Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation."

The remarks come as tensions between Iran and Israel intensify, with both sides now targeting energy production and infrastructure, an expansion beyond earlier strikes focused largely on military and proxy sites.

Iran and Qatar received major blows to critical energy infrastructure on Wednesday amid escalating regional conflict.

Qatar intercepted most Iranian missiles, but one struck Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to key LNG facilities, causing significant damage after prior evacuations.

Meanwhile, Iran accused Israel of attacking its South Pars gas field, triggering fires and prompting Tehran to threaten further strikes on Gulf energy sites.

Recent strikes on gas facilities in Iran and Qatar highlight the risks of a broader confrontation affecting key energy hubs, prompting renewed calls from European and international leaders to de-escalate before the conflict further destabilizes the region and global markets.

Oil prices jumped another 5%, climbing above $111 per barrel on global markets, raising the cost of gasoline and other goods while adding strain on consumers and economies worldwide.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has now risen nearly 50% since the war began.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure after strikes hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar.
emmanuel macron, iran, israel, qatar
281
2026-41-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 10:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved