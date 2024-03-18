×
Tags: paul manafort | donald trump | 2024 | presidential | campaign | manager | adviser

Wash Post: Trump Eyeing Paul Manafort for 2024 Campaign Role

Monday, 18 March 2024 06:51 AM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to include Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned, as a campaign adviser later this year, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing four people familiar with the talks.

The job discussions have largely centered around the 2024 Republican convention in Milwaukee in July and could include Manafort playing a role in fundraising for Trump's campaign, the report said.

Trump pardoned Manafort in 2020, seven months after he was released to home confinement, sparing the long-time Republican operative from serving the bulk of his 7½-year prison term for federal tax evasion and bank fraud.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while representatives for Manafort could not be reached.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


