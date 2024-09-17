WATCH TV LIVE

Musk Super PAC Invests in Battleground House Races

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:39 AM EDT

America PAC, a super PAC created by tech mogul Elon Musk, is donating $2.1 million to Republican candidates in battleground districts, particularly in New York and California the states that could determine control of Congress, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., Space X, and the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, founded the super PAC earlier this year. The super PAC is supporting former President Donald Trump's election bid.

America PAC is supporting Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., in the 17th Congressional District, which covers suburban counties of New York, and Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y., in the 19th Congressional District, which covers the Catskills and Hudson Valley region, Bloomberg reported.

In California, the PAC is donating to Republican incumbent Reps. Michelle Steel, David Valado and Ken Calvert, according to Bloomberg.

All five races have been rated "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, an election handicapper.

Musk is considered the world's richest person, with a net worth of $248.2 billion. He endorsed Trump in July following the first assassination attempt against the former president. In turn, Trump has said Musk could lead a commission to review federal expenditures, Bloomberg reported.

America PAC is also investing in races in Maine and Nebraska. In Maine, they are hoping to oust Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, who represents the state's Second Congressional District, which supported Trump in 2020. In Nebraska, it is boosting Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents the state's Second Congressional District, which supported Biden in 2020.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

