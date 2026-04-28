17.3 MPH Speed Limit Sign Goes Up in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin county facility is drawing attention with an unusual speed limit designed to make drivers think twice.

Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste, located west of Green Bay, announced the change in a Facebook post, telling visitors, "Our posted speed limit is now 17.3 mph."

"Why 17.3? Because it makes you pause. It makes you look twice. And most importantly, it breaks that 'autopilot' feeling we can all fall into when driving familiar routes," the county wrote.

The post explained that the site sees constant traffic from haulers, contractors, and residents, and said the change is meant to keep people alert.

"This small change is a big reminder: Slow down, stay aware, look out for one another," the county stated, adding, "We want every single person to have a safe visit and make it home at the end of the day."

Some visitors reacted with humor.

"Worked last weekend when I was there made us laugh," one user wrote.

"Whatever you do DO NOT do 17.4 or the police gonna on yo tail !!," another user wrote.

"I like it!! Pay attention. Safety First!" one area resident added.

The site is situated in Appleton, about 100 miles north of Milwaukee. It handles recycling and landfill disposal and sees steady daily traffic.

The change was announced Monday, along with an image of the new sign posted at the site.

It was not immediately clear what speed limit was in place before the change.

Speed limits with decimal points are uncommon but not unheard of.

The Independent reported that a sign posted at a shopping center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, lists a limit of 8.2 mph, and a road near Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, uses a 24 mph limit instead of the more typical 25.

A 2024 study by Minnesota transportation agencies found that lowering posted speed limits does not always immediately change driver behavior.

"The analysis showed drivers may not respond immediately to a posted speed change," study lead Gary Davis said. "But it's a good start to a longer-term evaluation to see if the speed control policy objectives will be met."