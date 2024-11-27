Officials Suspend Search for Missing Oregon Woman

Officials have suspended the search for a 61-year-old woman who went missing, possibly while hiking, in Oregon's Mount Hood National Forest four days ago, local news outlet KOIN reports.

Susan Lane-Fournier of Brightwood, Oregon, was reported missing last Friday after she failed to show up for work that morning. A member of the community found Lane-Fournier's truck parked along a road near Green Canyon Way Trail, which leads into Mount Hood National Forest.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "This discovery prompted Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue deputies to mobilize volunteers with Clackamas Search and Rescue (CSAR) to assist in searching for Ms. Lane-Fournier."

Officials conducted a four-day search of the Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness, a wilderness area on the southern side of the mountain, under the belief that Lane-Fournier may have been hiking in that area with her two dogs. They were forced to suspend the search late Tuesday evening due to poor weather.

"Based on weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field," the Clackamas County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"From Saturday through Tuesday, dozens of search volunteers, drone teams, and air-scent and trailing K-9s spent more than 800 search hours looking for Ms. Lane-Fournier," the department added.