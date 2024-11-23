Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Reported Missing in UAE

An investigation has been launched into the disappearance of an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen living in the United Arab Emirates, Jerusalem Post reported Saturday.

"Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen and Chabad emissary residing in the United Arab Emirates, has been missing since Thursday afternoon," the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel wrote. "Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working tirelessly out of concern for Zvi Kogan's safety and well-being."

The Mossad and authorities in the UAE have opened the investigation based on information that Kogan's disappearance was related to "a terrorist incident." No additional details were provided.

"Since (Kogan's) disappearance, and against the backdrop of information that this was a terrorist incident, an extensive investigation has been opened in the country," the prime minister's office said. "Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working continuously out of concern for the well-being and safety of Zvi Kogan."