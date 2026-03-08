NYPD Officer Dies of Medical Episode While Deployed in Iran War

A New York City police officer died at Camp Buehring in Kuwait while serving his country, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Army National Guard Maj. Sorffly Davius died Friday because of a medical episode, the New York City Police Department said.

"Major Davius was the 'Citizen Soldier' in every sense," Hochul said. "A dedicated NYPD officer and decorated Army veteran, he spent his career protecting others.

"Before his overseas deployment, he served with distinction on Joint Task Force Empire Shield, defending the state's most high profile locations from threats."

Davius was in Kuwait in support of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, the NYPD said.

Davius was a member of the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division, and Hochul noted the extraordinary sacrifices people like him make.

"Major Davius was a devoted husband and father. I personally conveyed my deepest condolences to his wife and will keep his family, colleagues, and all who knew him in my thoughts," Hochul said.

"We continue to pray for the safety of every service member and first responder protecting us at home and abroad," Hochul added.

Davius joined the NYPD, where he was assigned to the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn.

"We keep his family in our thoughts and prayers," the NYPD said. "May we never forget Officer Davius' sacrifice and may his memory be a blessing."