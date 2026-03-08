WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nypd | kuwait | sorffly davius | new york | iran

NYPD Officer Dies of Medical Episode While Deployed in Iran War

By    |   Sunday, 08 March 2026 07:04 PM EDT

A New York City police officer died at Camp Buehring in Kuwait while serving his country, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Army National Guard Maj. Sorffly Davius died Friday because of a medical episode, the New York City Police Department said.

"Major Davius was the 'Citizen Soldier' in every sense," Hochul said. "A dedicated NYPD officer and decorated Army veteran, he spent his career protecting others.

"Before his overseas deployment, he served with distinction on Joint Task Force Empire Shield, defending the state's most high profile locations from threats."

Davius was in Kuwait in support of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, the NYPD said.

Davius was a member of the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division, and Hochul noted the extraordinary sacrifices people like him make.

"Major Davius was a devoted husband and father. I personally conveyed my deepest condolences to his wife and will keep his family, colleagues, and all who knew him in my thoughts," Hochul said.

"We continue to pray for the safety of every service member and first responder protecting us at home and abroad," Hochul added.

Davius joined the NYPD, where he was assigned to the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn.

"We keep his family in our thoughts and prayers," the NYPD said. "May we never forget Officer Davius' sacrifice and may his memory be a blessing."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A New York City police officer died at Camp Buehring in Kuwait while serving his country, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. Army National Guard Maj. Sorffly Davius died Friday because of a medical episode, the New York City Police Department said.
nypd, kuwait, sorffly davius, new york, iran
226
2026-04-08
Sunday, 08 March 2026 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved