Report: Israel's Iran Fuel Depot Strikes Surprise US

Israel launched 30 strikes on Iranian fuel depots on Saturday — far beyond what the U.S. expected, Axios reported.

This marks the first significant disagreement between the two countries since the conflict began Feb. 28, the news outlet reported, citing a U.S. official, an Israeli official, and a source familiar with the matter.

The U.S. expressed concern that strikes on Iranian infrastructure could backfire, spur Iranians to support the regime, and cause oil prices to spike, according to Axios.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the fuel depots "are used by the Iranian regime to supply fuel to different consumers including its military organs." The strikes left parts of Tehran engulfed in smoke.

An Israeli military official told Axios the strikes were meant to send a message to Iran to stop targeting Israeli civilian infrastructure.

The U.S. was notified of the strikes ahead of time, multiple sources told Axios, but officials were surprised by how wide-ranging they were.

"We don't think it was a good idea," a senior U.S. official told the outlet.

"WTF?" the U.S. messaged Israel following the strikes, an Israeli official told Axios.

While no oil production facilities were struck, U.S. officials expressed concern to Axios that photos of burning depots could cause oil markets to panic and raise gas prices even further.

A spokesperson for Iran's military operations said Iran would respond with similar strikes and warned that attacks on regional fuel and energy infrastructure could send oil prices to $200 a barrel.