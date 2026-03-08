Fears of World War III Boost Man's Bunker Business

Ron Hubbard, who builds bunkers designed to help people survive everything from drone attacks to nuclear Armageddon, said he has been inundated with calls since the U.S. launched its attack on Iran.

Hubbard, who lives in Texas, told The Telegraph that two senior Cabinet members in the Trump administration are among his clients.

"One of them texted me yesterday, asking me: 'When will my bunker be ready?'" Hubbard said.

Hubbard's firm opened new offices in Dubai two days before Iran launched missiles toward the city. He told the British newspaper that two billionaires who live in the United Arab Emirates city immediately reached out.

"I wouldn't call it lucky, but I would call it good timing for them," Hubbard told The Telegraph.

Hubbard's company, Atlas, constructs hundreds of bunkers a year, ranging from $5 million underground compounds to small precast boltholes costing about $20,000, the outlet reported.

The shelters can be equipped with things like movie theaters, swimming pools, and a gun range.

Atlas averages about $2 million a month in bunker sales, and Hubbard predicts sales could rise to $50 million next month.

"Bunker building is like being a farmer. When it's time for harvest, you have to reap all you can," Hubbard said.

"Now that they've been bombed, they're all going to want shelters. It's just a fact of life," he added.

Hubbard, who describes himself as a devout Christian, told The Telegraph he believes "the end times" are approaching.

He started Atlas in 2011 after his previous iron-door manufacturing business went bust amid Chinese competition. His business expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused worldwide uncertainty.

Hubbard told The Telegraph he has worked with several billionaires, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and said he has met with other tech moguls.

He described his bunkers as "super fun."

"I always say I put lipstick on a pig," Hubbard said, describing the bunkers as "medicine wrapped in a bow.

"I don't have any desires. I don't covet wealth. I'm in it for the right reasons. I'm doing it to save lives."