×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nypd | keechant sewell | female | police commissioner

NYPD Names Keechant Sewell First Female Police Commissioner

NYPD Names Keechant Sewell First Female Police Commissioner
(Nassau County Police Department)

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:29 AM

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams will appoint a woman to serve as commissioner of the city's police department for the first time in its 176-year history, local media reported on Tuesday.

Adams, himself a former New York City police captain, will introduce Keechant Sewell at a news conference in Queens on Wednesday, New York's Daily News reported.

“Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams said in a statement published by the newspaper.

The New York Times reported that Sewell is a 23-year veteran of the police department in Nassau County, New York, where she is chief of detectives. She would be New York City's third Black police commissioner.

The current commissioner, Dermot Shea, was appointed in 2019 by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America,” Patrick Lynch, president of the city's major police union, said in a written statement. “The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street.”

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams will appoint a woman to serve as commissioner of the city's police department for the first time in its 176-year history, local media reported on Tuesday...
nypd, keechant sewell, female, police commissioner
179
2021-29-15
Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved