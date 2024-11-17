Plane Crashes at Drag Strip During NHRA Finals

A plane crashed into the motor home lot of the NHRA Finals at the Pomona drag strip on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Reports from the scene indicate that a single-engine Cessna crashed into multiple vehicles near the drag strip while attempting to land at Brackett Field Airport, Newsweek reported.

"At 11:11 this morning, units were dispatched and actually on scene, they called it in themselves. They were here on scene for the NHRA drag strip. As we see here on scene, units were dispatched for a aircraft down. It was a single engine plane that made contact with a couple of vehicles before ultimately hitting the ground," Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer Jonathan Torres said.

"From what we understand, all four souls aboard the plane are the four patients that were transported. So no injuries to people on the ground."

Kickin The Tires editor Jerry Jordan, who was on scene during the crash, showed videos on X of the aftermath: Fluids covered the parking lot ground. Multiple vehicles were damaged, including a motor home, and one white pickup had its cabin impaled.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass posted a statement from the NHRA on X, "We are investigating an apparent small plane crash near the dragstrip in Pomona while it was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport on Sunday. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident."

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the NHRA are investigating.