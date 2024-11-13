Danica Patrick to Newsmax: People Are 'Waking Up'

Retired race car driver Danica Patrick told Newsmax on Wednesday that she senses people are waking up and hopes that things in America will get better.

"I really think there's going to be major swings that happen in this next sort of six to 12 months. I think the tides are going to shift a lot," Patrick told "Finnerty."

"I do think people are even waking up, even as we've seen sort of since the election was over with, and just the way that everything's gone and everything that continues to get exposed, and that's just it, we're not done.

Like there's going to continue to be things that come out that are going to teach people just about how sort of corrupt and how much the swamp was not drained, and I think even more people will get onboard."

Patrick added that the marked change in the political winds indicates to her that people's lives change for the better.

"And also, over time, people are going to see their bank accounts more full. They're going to see prices of things go down.

Hopefully houses become more accessible for people. And just generally, the comfort of living will come back to them. And even if it wasn't what you thought would be the right direction, I think that in some amount of time here, some short amount of time, I think that people will come around to realizing that it's OK.

"In fact, it's going to be great. Make America great again."

