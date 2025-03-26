NFL Inks Long-Term Deal With Under Armour

The NFL has inked a deal with Under Armour, signing a long-term agreement to make the Baltimore-based brand an official footwear and glove partner.

The NFL and Under Armour worked together until five years ago, when the league partnered instead with Nike and Adidas for footwear and gloves, according to The Sporting News.

"The NFL is excited to embark on this partnership with Under Armour, bringing their innovative products to NFL football to enhance player performance," Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL, said in a statement. "With the partnership, we hope to continue engaging current and future football players and fans around the world."

Under Armour first began working with the NFL in 2006 but reportedly ended the partnership in 2020 in a cost-cutting move made by former management.

The Daily Mail reported that Under Armour is reviving its relationship with the NFL now that company founder Kevin Plank is back at the helm.

"At Under Armour, we're passionate about nurturing talent and transforming the way athletes perform. We know what it takes to succeed on the field," Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing at Under Armour, said in a statement. "With a shared dedication to investing in the game, from the pros to grassroots, we're thrilled to continue shaping the future of the sport alongside the NFL."

Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrated the news of Under Armour's return to the NFL field.

"From gloves to cleats to performance gear, there's honestly nothing better to compete in," Jefferson said. "From before I even set foot on an NFL field, Under Armour has been like a second skin for me. To me, there's nothing else that compares."

While the deal was announced as a multiyear agreement, it is unclear how long the partnership is expected to last.

Meanwhile, Nike just signed a 10-year extension on its exclusive uniform partnership with the NFL in December, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Along with Adidas, Nike reportedly will continue to provide the league with footwear and gloves.

"Nike has been an invaluable partner since 2012," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, according to the Mail. "Nike is a strategic partner who will help us grow football internationally, support youth football, and make advances in player safety."

The NFL's decision to sidestep an exclusive gloves and footwear partnership with Nike comes days after the company reported a decline in global sales.

Nike reportedly saw a 9% drop in third-quarter sales for fiscal 2025, with sales falling 4% in North America; 10% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and 17% in China.