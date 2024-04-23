WATCH TV LIVE

Reports: Caitlin Clark to Sign 8-Year, $28 Million Nike Deal

(AP)

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 08:52 PM EDT

Caitlin Clark is far from done setting records. Her latest will come off the court.

The Iowa star-turned-No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft has agreed to an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike that features a signature shoe, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

That gives Clark the most lucrative shoe deal in women's basketball history.

Clark has been with Nike since 2022, when she was starting to hit the national mainstream with the Hawkeyes. Her name, image and likeness deal expired at the end of the 2023-24 college season.

Now with the Indiana Fever, Clark stuck with Nike over an offer from Under Armour that would have netted her more money per year, but on a shorter term. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, an Under Armour athlete, was brought in to pitch Clark on joining the team, The Athletic reported.

Adidas (four years, $6 million with a signature shoe) and Puma (which dropped out before making an initial offer) were also in consideration.

The all-time career scorer in college basketball history, men's or women's, Clark is expected to be a high-wattage star in the WNBA and has continued to ink endorsement deals with Xfinity, Panini and Gainbridge since turning pro.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


