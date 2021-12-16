Sheriffs Group Rips NFL Over Support for 'Anti-Police Organizations'

The National Sheriffs Association on Thursday criticized the National Football League over its "Inspire Change" partners that the group says include "anti-police organizations," Fox News reports.

Fox News previously reported that some of the NFL’s partners in the "Inspire Change" program include the Vera Institute of Justice, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, and the Community Justice Exchange, which have all advocated for reapportioning funding for law enforcement.

"I hope the NFL got its ROI [return on investment]: More crime, more legitimate criminals released, more community anger and more jerseys sold, eyeballs watching and paid seats filled at their games," Jonathan Thompson, executive director and CEO of the National Sheriffs Association, said in an email to the network.

"Well done to the NFL, hopefully all the deputies and officers that protect their facilities and audiences that attend their games feel better about the NFL, especially since it is funding organizations that want to completely dissolve our country's principle of adherence to the rule of law," he continued.

"Perhaps they could spend one night in a cruiser or a jail to see the horrendous effects of runaway crime," Thompson said. "Or they could look into the faces of the victims of crime who are white, black, brown, men, women, elderly, kids, poor, rich and every demographic in America."

A spokesperson for the NFL said in a statement that "our 33 social justice grant partners have been selected based on the critical work that they have done surrounding Inspire Change’s four pillars — education, economic advancement, criminal justice reform and police & community relations — to break down barriers to opportunity, end systemic racism and bridge the gap between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve."

They added, "We stand by the work our grant partners have done and the lasting positive impact made in communities across the country."